Suspect in Titusville park shooting that aired live on Facebook in custody

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A gunman is behind bars for his role in a park shooting that aired on Facebook eight months ago in Titusville.
Video showed children and parents running away from gunfire that erupted at Isaac Campbell Park in August where investigators said 25-year-old Ji-ron Mitchell brought a gun to the park to settle a score with somene before a stranger stepped in and shot him.
The park was holding a back to school event to discourage gun violence at the time of the shooting.
Event organizer Dwight Harvey recorded the video live on Facebook.
"That's just crazy to me," said Harvey. "I mean we had parents, grandparents, kids and babies running for their lives."
Mitchell has been spending the months recovering from his injuries in the shooting. Officials hadn't released his name until recently.
Mitchell has been charged with aggravated assault with a semi-automatic weapon.
The bystander who shot Mitchell is not facing any charges due to Florida's stand your ground law.
