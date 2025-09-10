Suspect sought after fatal stabbing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — Marion County deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says William Kennedy III, 62, was found with stab wounds in the 4000 block of W Highway 326 in Ocala. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Major crimes detectives are searching for a possible suspect. They believe this is an isolated incident.

No other information was released.

