Suspect sought in Kissimmee gas station robbery

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help solving an armed robbery case.

Detectives say an armed man robbed the RaceTrac at 2990 North John Young Parkway in Kissimmee on June 7. Detectives say the man pulled a gun with a silencer and demanded money.

He was wearing a black hat, black T-shirt, black pants, and a blue medical face mask.

Anyone who knows who he is may call Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s nonemergency line at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

