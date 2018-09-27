  • Suspects sought after 2 shot in Ocala National Forest, deputies say

    By: Monique Valdes

    OCALA, Fla. - Two men are still on the loose after deputies said they shot two other men in the Ocala National Forest, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Deputies responded to County Road 445 and Forest Road 18 near Alexander Springs in Altoona shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

    The two victims were found alive when deputies arrived at the scene. 

    Investigators said a motive for the shooting remains unclear. 

    "We don't know if this was a pre-arranged meeting or if it was a random encounter," said Sgt. Fred Jones.

    Investigators believe the suspects took off in a black SUV.

    No other details were released. 

