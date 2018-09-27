0 Suspects sought after 2 shot in Ocala National Forest, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - Two men are still on the loose after deputies said they shot two other men in the Ocala National Forest, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to County Road 445 and Forest Road 18 near Alexander Springs in Altoona shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

The two victims were found alive when deputies arrived at the scene.

So far officials say they don’t have a motive for this double shooting. pic.twitter.com/REtIiMl8SQ — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018

Investigators said a motive for the shooting remains unclear.

"We don't know if this was a pre-arranged meeting or if it was a random encounter," said Sgt. Fred Jones.

Investigators believe the suspects took off in a black SUV.

No other details were released.

Right now deputies say the search is on for the two suspects. pic.twitter.com/YMulhmneTq — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018

Lake County Fire crews are also on the scene. pic.twitter.com/8RxsH7cDsi — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018

Deputies have also blocked off the entrance into the Alexander Springs Recreation area. pic.twitter.com/wKmqHUbdQ2 — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018

Right now the sheriffs office helicopter is flying over the scene. pic.twitter.com/yckmgqzRpV — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018

We made it on the scene, and deputies have blocked off the road way here on CR 445 pic.twitter.com/j9F49emX9A — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018

Lake County Deputies say there was a shooting in the area of County Road 445 and Forest Road 18; near Alexandra Springs in Altoona. Officials say 2 people are confirmed shot. pic.twitter.com/TP2s1gTqKw — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018

