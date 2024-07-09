Suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill could make court appearance Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill is set to be back in court Tuesday for a pre-trial conference.

Hill was arrested back in March.

She’s accused of falsifying documents to gain power of attorney over a 96-year-old constituent.

She is then accused of spending that woman’s money on luxuries.

Hill pleaded not guilty, and her trial is set for July 22.

