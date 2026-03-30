Sweet Healing: Brevard Zoo uses honey to treat injured sea turtle

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A rescue turtle at the Brevard Zoo is getting some “sticky” treatment for her injuries.

The Brevard Zoo is using medical-grade honey to treat a green sea turtle named Te Fiti for injuries to her shell and flippers.

The turtle was found earlier this month off the Canaveral National Seashore and brought to the facility for rehabilitation.

Upon her arrival at the zoo, the turtle’s physical condition was hampered by significant marine growth.

Her shell and flippers were covered in a thick layer of algae and barnacles.

The zoo’s rehabilitation team is now using the specialized honey treatment to address these issues and promote healing.

The rehabilitation team is monitoring her progress as part of her stay at the zoo.

If the treatment continues to work, the turtle could be back in the ocean soon.

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