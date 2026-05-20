Juvenile bicyclist injured in Titusville crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a juvenile bicyclist near Knox McRae Drive and Beacon Avenue.

Investigators are on scene working to determine the factors that led to the crash. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and expect possible traffic delays while the investigation remains active.

Stay tuned with Channel 9 for ongoing updates on this developing story.

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