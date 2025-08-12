TAD Recovery drops federal lawsuit against Florida Emergency Management

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Texas-based company has dropped its federal lawsuit against the Florida Division of Emergency Management, but may refile the case in state court.

The lawsuit, filed by TAD Recovery, claims that the state changed the parameters of its contract, and the company is owed more than $7 million.

TAD Recovery was involved in evacuating people from Haiti between 2020 and 2024.

The decision to possibly refile the lawsuit in state court indicates that TAD Recovery remains eager to resolve issues related to the alleged contract modifications and the significant financial claim.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group