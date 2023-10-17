Taller warehouse projects are on the horizon & Amazon is playing a big role

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

After proliferating largely in other parts of the world, multistory warehouses are beginning to rise in the United States.

Nationally, there were 62.8 million square feet of warehouses with three or more stories in the U.S., as of August, with another 11.9 million square feet underway and 23 million in planning stages, according to Colliers International Inc. (Nasdaq: CIGI) research.

Notably, 74% of that pipeline and existing inventory is occupied by Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), the dominant player in industrial real estate, despite its pullback since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

