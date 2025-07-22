Target to tighten price match policy, limiting refunds to in-store and online prices

ORLANDO, Fla. — Target will modify its price match policy beginning next Monday, restricting matches to its own stores and website.

Previously, Target provided customers with a refund for the price difference if they discovered a cheaper product at Amazon, Walmart, or another Target location within 14 days of their purchase.

The new policy will limit price matching to items that are offered at a lower price either at Target or on its website.

This policy change could impact customers who regularly compare prices across various retailers to find the best deals.

