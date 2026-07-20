Tarpon Springs man dies after Chevy Silverado crashes into retention pond

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An 85-year-old Tarpon Springs man died after his Chevy Silverado crashed into a retention pond on CR-296, west of Belcher Road.

The driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, leading to the fatal incident.

The man, a resident of Tarpon Springs, was operating a Chevy Silverado that was traveling westbound on CR-296.

The driver was recovered from the pond and transported to an area hospital, where he later expired.

The Chevy Silverado rotated and departed the highway before entering an adjacent retention pond.

Authorities have not determined the specific reason the 85-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group