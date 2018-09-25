0 Tavares High School head football coach resigns amid criticism from parents

TAVARES, Fla. - A Tavares High School football coach resigned amid allegations that he treated players harshly.

Head coach Scott Armatti is accused of calling players names and telling one to play through pain two weeks after having surgery.

Officials said Monday that Armatti stepped down after the school district launched an investigation into his conduct.

"I think this has been coming down the line for six or eight months. People have been unhappy with the things going on," parent Scott Stinson said. "This isn't about losing football games. We definitely want to win, but this is not what this is about. It's about the way the players were being treated and the way the coaches were being treated."

Some players and parents said they had had enough Friday.

"I guess it just came to a head Friday night," parent Bob Frazer said. "It wasn't a good game. A lot of (the players) just walked off and left their pads at the field house and called it a season."

Parents said they met to discuss Armatti, and they sent an email to the school's principal, listing examples of his poor behavior.

They said he referred to an black player as "a thug after a penalty" and that he told another player he "was too white to run the ball outside."

Parents said they heard Armatti call one player a "dumb (expletive)" and a second player another expletive.

They said he told a player who had surgery two weeks ago to "suck it up and play through your pain."

Stinson said he knew there were issues.

"It was disheartening to hear," he said.

The district said Armatti continues to work as a teacher at the school.

Parents said they met with the principal Monday afternoon.

