Tavares leaders to reconsider Confederate statue relocation

TAVARES, Fla. - A Tavares pastor is fighting to keep a statue honoring a Confederate general out of his town.
Pastor Mike Watkins will be back in front of council Wednesday to push his cause.
Watkins does not want the statue of a Confederate general in Tavares and will ask the council to pass a resolution in opposition to the statue being placed at the Lake County History Museum, which is just a few blocks from city hall.
In 2016, state lawmakers voted to remove the statue of Edmund Kirby Smith from Washington, D.C.
Dozens of Lake County residents attended a Board of County Commissioners meeting in July to voice their opposition to a statue of a Confederate general being relocated to Tavares.
A vote early this year proposed to move Smith’s statue at the Lake County History Museum, but the pastor is pushing against it.
Watkins said he will be in front of the Tavares City Council urging them to reconsider the move.
