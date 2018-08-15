0 Commissioners pass resolution declaring Brevard County 'non-sanctuary county'

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County commissioners on Tuesday evening passed a resolution prohibiting the adoption of "sanctuary city" policies.

During the meeting, commissioners heard from members of the public, most of whom voiced opposition to the resolution, which was proposed by Commissioner John Tobia.

"Unfortunately, some jurisdictions have gone out and said we're not going to follow federal law," Tobia said. "All this resolution does is put Brevard County's commitment forward that we're going to follow federal law."

About two dozen opponents demonstrated outside the Viera Government Center before the meeting. Those who oppose the resolution gave commissioners an earful.

"The people that it's going to affect are people (who) look like me, and those people (who) look like me already have been affected," said Sam Lopez, of United Third Bridge, a civil rights organization.

WWII veteran George Rosenfield was the only member of the public who spoke in favor of the resolution.

"Illegal immigrants are just that," he said. "They should not have sanctuary cities to continue breaking the law."

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during the meeting that his office works in cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"This is simply about continuing to enforce the law," he said.

Opponents said they will vote out the commissioners who voted to pass the resolution.

"I feel a direct attack against my family, against my people," resident Terry Muller said.

Demonstrators turn out ahead of tonight’s Brevard County Commission meeting to speak out against proposed resolution prohibiting adoption of sanctuary policies. Continuing coverage @WFTV pic.twitter.com/IDLTEy8gn0 — Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) August 14, 2018

