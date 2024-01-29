Tavistock Group owner Joe Lewis pled guilty to insider trading charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Joe Lewis has pled guilty to multiple charges tied to insider trading and securities fraud in Manhattan court.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The British billionaire and owner of Tavistock Group on Jan. 24 pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and two counts of securities fraud in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York. Lewis was indicted last July for providing advance, non-public stock information to close associates, including personal assistants, pilots and romantic partners.

Read: Florida man demands trial, says ‘cheesy’ Combos snacks don’t have enough cheese

Lewis’ company Broad Bay Ltd. pled guilty one count of securities fraud, with a maximum penalty of five years of probation. That company faces financial penalties of $50 million.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group