Teacher accused of having sex with student takes plea deal

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Seminole County teacher accused of having sex with a student in the classroom has taken a plea deal.
Jaclyn Truman appeared in court Monday morning to learn of her sentence which includes adjudicated guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.
Related Headlines
The former Hagerty High School teacher was arrested in October after she had sex with a 15-year-old girl in the classroom from March to May 2016, prosecutors said.
Read: Teacher embroiled in student sex scandal in Seminole County bonds out of jail
Truman will be placed on sex offender probation for the next 15 years.
Channel 9’s Jeff Levkulich is following this story. Follow him on Twitter and watch Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. for updates.
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
#Onlyon9:Former Hagerty High School teacher Jaclyn Truman accepted a plea deal and was sentenced this morning. Prosecutors say Truman had sex with 15 year old girl in the school on multiple occasions.Details on #WFTVatnoon pic.twitter.com/8O7oJyMkqu— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) May 7, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}