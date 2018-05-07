  • Teacher accused of having sex with student takes plea deal

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Seminole County teacher accused of having sex with a student in the classroom has taken a plea deal.

    Jaclyn Truman appeared in court Monday morning to learn of her sentence which includes adjudicated guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

    The former Hagerty High School teacher was arrested in October after she had sex with a 15-year-old girl in the classroom from March to May 2016, prosecutors said.

    Truman will be placed on sex offender probation for the next 15 years. 

