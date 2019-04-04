  • Teammates honor Viera High School lacrosse player who collapsed at school

    By: Samantha Manning

    Updated:

    VIERA, Fla. - Fellow teammates honored a 16-year-old lacrosse player who collapsed from cardiac arrest while running laps at school on Monday.

    The Viera High School student, Colin Seeley, is in critical condition as he continues recovery.

    Related Headlines

    Colin's best friend Owen Brackett proudly wore his jersey Wednesday night.

    TRENDING NOW:

    "The 23, when I got asked to wear it is an honor," said Brackett.

    While his best friend sported his jersey on the field, everyone at the game was able to wear a sticker with the number 23 to show support.

    "He's definitely going to appreciate the support he's getting from everybody," said his brother Alex Seeley.

    The Brevard County School District said when Colin fell to the ground, it was the ROTC and another instructor who quickly jumped into action by performing CPR and using a defibrilator.

    It is unknown how long Colin's road to recovery will be. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories