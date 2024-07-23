Tech for Universal ride lets guests choose intensity

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Theme park aficionados have a new ride experience that grants them more control over the attraction.

A Universal Destinations & Experiences patent for “Choreographed Ride Systems and Methods” revealed what’s to come: an interactive ride that combines cutting-edge technology with personalized customization. As described in the patent, the system utilizes precise control mechanisms to adjust vehicle trajectories and spacing, ensuring a seamless and exhilarating ride that adheres to the desired intensity level, whether it’s a close encounter simulation or a more relaxed experience.

The technical sophistication of the ride system is evident in its ability to adapt in real time based on rider inputs and system feedback. Sensors track the positions of the vehicles, enabling the control system to make instant adjustments to maintain the planned choreography and ensure safety.

