Teen arrested in deadly Orange County shooting of other teen, deputies say

, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it has made an arrest in a recent homicide case.

Deputies say Terrence Akiniabi Jordan, 17, has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Jordan is suspected in the shooting death of 18-year-old Divine Leron Freitas on March 20. Freitas was found in the 400 block of Creekwood Drive.

No other information is currently being released.

