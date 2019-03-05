  • Teen detained after bringing unloaded gun to St. Cloud High School

    Updated:

    ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy has been detained after he brought an unloaded gun to St. Cloud High School, police said. 

    The school resource officer detained the teen after he was found to be in possession of the unloaded gun, according to a tweet. 

    Police did not say if the 15-year-old is a student at the school. 

    The investigation is still active. 

    St. Cloud police will release more details as they become available. 

     

