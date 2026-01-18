Aircraft landing incident causes delays at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A United Airlines flight arriving from Chicago experienced an issue upon landing at Orlando Airport today, prompting a ground stop.

The incident involved United Airlines Flight 2323, but officials have reported that no injuries were sustained.

The on-site crew is present to assist passengers as they disembark from the plane.

Passengers are being taken to the terminal by buses following the incident.

Orlando Airport temporarily halted operations related to this flight due to the situation.

You can get updates onthe status of the ground stoppage HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group