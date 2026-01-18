Florida voters could decide major property tax cuts on the 2026 ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida voters may soon have the authority to determine property tax cuts statewide, as a major proposal is likely to be on the 2026 ballot.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is supporting a property tax reduction proposal that recently gained traction in the legislature.

The House State Affairs Committee approved a plan to increase the homestead exemption by $100,000 annually for the next decade, aiming to eliminate non-school property taxes entirely by 2037.

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia has been vocal about the need to reduce local government spending, stating, “Taxpayers are sick and tired of their local governments taxing and spending, crying poor, saying they don’t have the money and then come back to you as an endless ATM asking for more, more, more.”

This sense of frustration among taxpayers has become a central theme in the discussion surrounding this tax proposal.

As plans progress, the Senate has not yet finalized its approach to reducing property taxes. Discussions are likely to extend beyond the current legislative session as local governments assess their financial needs.

