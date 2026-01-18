81-year-old Florida woman arrested in alleged murder-for-hire plot, deputies say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An 81-year-old Florida woman, Elouise Ruth Leland, was arrested on following accusations of soliciting a murder-for-hire plot.

Detectives from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit and Major Crimes Unit, with help from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, made the arrest. The investigation started in early January after detectives received confidential tips indicating that Leland was actively looking for someone to commit a murder.

Detectives conducted an undercover operation in which Leland was introduced to an officer posing as a hitman. During their interaction, Leland talked about the murder plan and consented to pay for the crime.

After the meeting, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Leland and took her into custody peacefully. She is now held at the Citrus County Detention Facility without bail.

Detectives have confirmed that no other people were involved in the plot, and there is no current threat to the intended victim. Sheriff Dave Vincent praised law enforcement for their quick response.

“Thanks to the quick actions of our Criminal Investigations Division and the partnership with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to prevent the senseless murder of another,” Vincent said. He emphasized the importance of collaboration in maintaining community safety.

