Teen fleeing police stopped with Taser during spring break enforcement

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Police have increased spring break enforcement across Volusia County, leading to a 17-year-old being taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

The heightened police presence involves cooperation between local authorities and nearby law enforcement agencies to monitor high-traffic areas.

The enforcement comes as officials manage large crowds and reports of loitering at the coast.

While patrolling Flagler Avenue, officers encountered a group of teenagers loitering.

During the interaction with the group, a 17-year-old fled from the officers on foot. Police deployed a taser to stop the teenager before he was taken into custody.

Police reported that the group was dispersed after officers smelled marijuana in the immediate area.

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