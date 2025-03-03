Teen missing 6 months believed to be in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who was last seen in Orlando.

The announcement says Caelynn Jimenez was last seen in Orlando on Aug. 31, 2024. She was 15 years old at the time.

Law enforcement believes that she may still be in Orlando or the surrounding areas. It is also possible that she could be around Sanford or Winter Garden.

Anyone who sees Caelynn or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 1-407-836-4357.

Caelynn is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately 125 pounds. She has hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair. The center says she dyes her hair frequently. She also has a small Saturn tattoo on her wrist.

The center says may be using the alias name Alex. She .

Caelynn’s mother is very concerned for her safety and sent the message “I love you so much. Please come home.”

