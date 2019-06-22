Teen runaway hides in Florida store bathroom, steals cigars after closing, deputies say

A 15-year-old boy, who had been listed as a runaway for more than two weeks, was found inside a Winter Haven discount store after he hid in the store's bathroom, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the teen hid in the bathroom, and once the store closed and the employees left, the boy stole cigars and stuffed them in his backpack.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted the incident on Facebook, writing, in part, ”Remarkably, the discount store was equipped with an alarm. Who could have guessed that?”
A store employee met deputies and let them inside the store, where they found the teen, officials said.
The teen did not run, and according to deputies, when asked if he had stolen anything, the teen replied, “I ain't even going to lie to you. I took some cigars from the store and put them in my backpack."
The teen was arrested and charged with burglary and petit theft, deputies said.
Deputies said in the Facebook post that it was not the teen’s first offense, and they hope “he gets some help and turns his life around; there is still time.”
