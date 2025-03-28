Sanford police search for ‘Kool-Aid Man’ suspects who broke through wall during burglary

, Fla. — Police in Sanford said they are looking for a pair of brazen burglars.

Officers said they broke into a local business on March 8 by breaking a large hole through a concrete wall.

Police joked that they were seemingly inspired by the “Kool-Aid Man” because the famous mascot is known for bursting through walls during the company’s commercials.

Officials said a group of suspects did the damage.

The business, which sells computer parts, suffered over $250,000 in damage and property stolen.

The suspects loaded the stolen computer parts into a large white box truck.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Sanford Police Department.

