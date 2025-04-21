Teen shot, another hurt after car crash in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said two teens were hurt after a shooting and a car crash over the weekend.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, close to the intersection of Econlockhatchee Trail and Curry Ford Road.

Deputies said they found two 17-year-olds inside a vehicle that had crashed.

According to a report, one of the teens had been shot, while the other was injured in the crash.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and are expected to be okay.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies said all parties involved are accounted for and that there is no threat to the community.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

