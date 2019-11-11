Teen slammed by Seminole middle school coach for refusing to put shirt on after game, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A physical education coach in Seminole County is facing charges after officials said he slammed a student into a wall for not putting on a shirt before he left the locker room.
Officials responded to the gym of Millennium Middle School just before 2:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a physical disturbance.
Upon arrival, deputies were informed that an altercation occurred between 56-year-old PE coach Michael Henry and a student after the student did not want to leave the locker room with a shirt on following a football game.
Deputies said Henry blocked the doorway and prevented the student from leaving. When the student bumped into Henry in an attempt to exit, Henry grabbed him and slammed him into a wall, causing both to fall to the ground, according to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.
The responding deputy noticed a small bump on the forehead of the student as he was being tended to at the school's clinic, according to the report.
Henry faces a charge of battery and was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility awaiting a $500 bond.
