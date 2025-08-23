Teen who waved gun during New Smyrna Beach spring break fight sentenced

NEW SMYRNA, Fla. — A teenager involved in a spring break fight in New Smyrna Beach, who waved a gun, will serve eight years in prison.

Felixander Solis-Guzman entered a no contest plea this week to charges of assault, gun possession, and drug offenses.

The incident took place in March 2024, when 16-year-old Solis-Guzman pulled out a gun and waved it at the crowd during a fight.

Solis-Guzman is set to serve a five-year probation period following his release from prison.

©2025 Cox Media Group