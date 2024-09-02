Teens arrested after gun found in bag causes lockdown at high school football game, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach said they arrested three teenagers after a gun scare at a high school football game.

Officers said a juvenile tried to enter the Daytona Stadium on Friday and was stopped at the checkpoint.

A security guard told police that a gun was inside of the teen’s bag during the search.

Officers were called to the area and the teen ran away as they arrived, according to a report.

Police said as the first juvenile ran, two others tried to run as well, but they were arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

Officials delayed the game for over an hour, and the stadium was placed on lockdown over safety concerns.

Officers said the first teen was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace at a school function, possession of a firearm on school property, resisting arrest, and theft of a firearm.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw people who were leaving the location were subjected to a quick car inspection by officers.

