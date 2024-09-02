3 areas show chance for tropical development this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor three active areas in the tropics.

One area of disorganized showers and storms is moving near the coast of Texas.

It should linger near the coast through most of this week.

Heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible in some coastal regions.

The disturbance near Texas has only a 10% chance of developing, and beyond Tuesday, no further development will be possible.

Over the next few days, another tropical wave off the coast of Africa is likely to develop.

There’s a 40% chance we could see a tropical depression form in the Atlantic later this week.

An area of disturbed weather is also moving into the Caribbean on Monday.

The storm system will bring heavy rain to the Lesser Antilles.

There is not much development expected over the next 48 hours, but once it is just south of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, it will have a 40% chance of developing through the end of the week.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

