Labor Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances increase for most of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Most of Central Florida will be warm, with a chance to see afternoon showers on Labor Day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s for most of our area on Monday afternoon.

After a dry start, rain and storm chances will pick back up in the afternoon and evening.

Central Florida will have a 60% chance of rain and storms on Monday.

Some areas could see more than 2 inches of rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s and elevated rain and storm chances will continue for the rest of the week.

