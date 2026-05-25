Crash on Hiawassee Road sends driver to hospital

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing through a wall near a bus stop on Hiawassee Road on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3pm at the corner of Hiawassee Road and Hiawassee Meadows Drive. Video of the accident showed the car engulfed in flames, with huge plumes of smoke billowing from it. The driver’s condition is unknown.

“I almost got side-swiped this morning because the car was running at a high rate of speed with no headlights on at 6:00am,” said Ryan Godfrey, who lives in the neighborhood.

Godfrey recorded video of the crash’s aftermath and gave it to Eyewitness News. He said high-speed crashes are a constant problem along Hiawassee in the Pine Hills area of Orlando.

This crash is the latest in a series of accidents Channel 9 has reported over the past few years. Last year, Orange County leaders added Hiawassee Road to a study they were conducting on road improvements.

A recent study released by the county found that nearly 1,000 crashes occurred along Hiawassee Road between 2019 and 2024. Seven people died in accidents during that time. Godfrey, who has lived in Pine Hills for 2 years, said he plans to move because of the frequency of car accidents.

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