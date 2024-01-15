Temperature changes overnight with scattered rain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cool, quiet and few areas of rain for the rest of the evening

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Central Florida should expect Monday and Tuesday to be warmer and more humid.

Tomorrow will have some scattered showers and a few isolated afternoon storms.

There will be more rain and storms on Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking to be cooler and dry.

A few scattered showers are heading to Thursday and Friday.

