A temporary injunction has been issued against Seminole County supervisor of elections

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge has issued a temporary injunction against Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections for potential campaign law violations.

The suit accuses Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson of soliciting voters at the early voting location at his office, interfering with an election and campaigning while on duty.

Anderson is seeking re-election to his current role as the supervisor of elections in Seminole County.

The judge ruled that some of Anderson’s campaign signs violated statutes and that certain actions he took while interacting with voters were considered soliciting.

A preliminary injunction hearing is set for tomorrow at 8:15 a.m.

