Temps to fall fast as Central Florida dries out from a soggy, gloomy Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Conditions were soggy and gloomy across Central Florida on Tuesday, but some major changes are coming to your forecast.

The rain will stop in most spots by the day’s end, certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

He said a front will pass through the area and temperatures will plummet.

Those living in Orlando can expect temps to drop into the mid-50s by midnight and reach the low 40s overnight.

There will be a freeze warning overnight in Marion County.

The low temperature in Ocala is forecast to be 32 degrees early Wednesday.

Wind chill advisories have been issued for the following counties: Sumter, Lake, Orange, Volusia (inland portions), Seminole and Polk.

Overnight and early morning breezes will make it feel as cold as 20 degrees with the wind chill in those six counties as well as in Marion County, Waldenberger said.

“The cold snap is short-lived, though, as humidity and warmer weather arrives by the end of the week and more showers (arrive) Thursday night through Friday,” he said. “Then (there will be) another cold blast this weekend.”

Cold weather shelters have opened in the following counties:

Lake County

Open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

LifePointe Church

3551 E. Orange Ave. Eustis, FL 32736





Flagler County

Open at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Church on The Rock

2200 N. State St. Bunnell, FL 32110





Volusia County

Opening from 6 p.m .to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Neighborhood Center Bridge

421 S. Palmetto Ave. DeLand, FL 32720





