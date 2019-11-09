Termination hearing canceled for Pulse first responder suffering from PTSD

ORLANDO, Fla. - An officer with the Orlando Police Department who was one of the first responders to the Pulse nightclub shooting had her termination hearing canceled Friday.
Channel 9 learned Wednesday that Alison Clarke's alternative duty position was slated to be eliminated.
After the Pulse shooting, Clarke sought treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. A doctor has since said that she is not fit for duty, so she was scheduled to be fired Friday since Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon eliminated the alternative duty position.
Support for Clarke's situation picked up after Channel 9 reported that she wrote a letter to the mayor asking him to intervene in the firing.
Clarke has a final doctor appointment on Nov. 20 and hopes to see a pension board by January in hopes of being granted disability.
OPD released a statement to Channel 9, saying in part:
"At this point, Officer Clarke has not separated from the city and we continue to work with her on her request for a January hearing date regarding her request for a disability pension. We remain committed to supporting Officer Alison Clarke's personal health and well-being. Officer Clarke has served the City of Orlando and its residents with the pride, courage, and commitment that our officers are known for, and this community will forever be grateful to her for her service."
Clarke also worked with slain Lt. Deborah Clayton after the Pulse shooting and would escort her to the hospital after she was gunned down in a Walmart parking lot.
