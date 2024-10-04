TGI Fridays near Mall at Millenia sued for eviction

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Orlando TGI Fridays allegedly hasn’t paid its September rent, according to a lawsuit filed by Cameron Group Associates LLC, the landlord of 4151 Millenia Blvd. where the restaurant is located.

The complaint — filed Sept. 24 in the Ninth Judicial Circuit — contains two counts: one for eviction and possession of the premises and the other for the alleged breach of a 2022 lease.

According to the complaint, the tenant — Orlando Restaurants Inc., a TGI Fridays franchisee based in Liberty Hill, Texas — is obligated to pay rent monthly in advance and allegedly owes $65,761.08.

