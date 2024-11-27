Thanksgiving travelers in Orlando need to plan ahead for parking and arrive early

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of Thanksgiving holiday travelers will head through Orlando International Airport on Wednesday.

OIA’s parking lots are expected to fill up quickly throughout the holiday.

As of Wednesday morning, all OIA parking lots were still open, including the garages, cell phone lots, economy lots, and the new surface lots near the Brightline station.

However, that is expected to change.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority recommends that you plan where to park before heading to the airport.

One way you can check is with the airport’s mobile app, which provides updates on parking availability.

The aviation authority said they are prepared for the season with more than 2,000 extra spots.

After figuring out where to park, travelers will also need to factor in higher-than-normal security checkpoint wait times.

The TSA recommends being at the security checkpoint at least two hours before your flight.

If you need to check a bag, get to the airport three hours before.

