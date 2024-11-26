Thanksgiving travelers may encounter dense morning fog in northern Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, people must use extra caution on the roadways.

Much of northern Florida is forecast to see dense morning fog over the next few days.

This could make the roads harder to navigate and more dangerous for drivers moving through northern Florida.

Drivers need extra caution when going through Gainesville, Tallahassee, and Valdosta, Georgia.

The daytime weather in Central Florida will continue to be warm and wonderful throughout the holiday week.

We will see sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s over the next few days.

On Thursday, our highs will be around 83 degrees, with mostly sunny skies for Thanksgiving Day.

Rain chances will remain low until Friday, when our next cold front moves through Florida.

Friday’s front will give us another big temperature drop over the weekend.

