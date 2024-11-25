Volusia County council approves funding for flood mitigation efforts

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County council members approved a plan to divide up $60 million among multiple cities for flood mitigation efforts.

Orange City is receiving more than $15 million of the funding and plans to rebuild drainage pipes. City Manager Dale Arrington said the project wouldn’t be possible without outside support.

“I don’t even say it would have taken a long time; it may have never happened,” said Arrington.

The money comes from the Transform 386 fund, which was given to the county by the federal government. This approval follows a discussion to implement a county-wide building moratorium until all of these flooding issues can be resolved. A meeting to discuss that process will take place in January.

In Orange City, the plan is to rebuild the pipeline from 10 inches to 32 inches, allowing the city to pump out water at 17 times its current rate. Arrington said that upon completion, the town can move water in 24 hours rather than a few weeks.

In the meantime, the county is hosting a series of community meetings to hear from residents. The first is Monday, November 25, at 5:30 at the DeLand Regional Library. The next is Tuesday, November 26, at the Daytona Regional Library at 10 a.m.

