Bars vs. city: Orlando defends late-night alcohol ordinance in legal showdown

The city of Orlando is pushing back against what it perceives as pressure from downtown bar owners to shoulder the costs of policing the area’s late-night entertainment scene.

The city filed a motion Nov. 20 to dismiss a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida Orlando Division against it brought by a group of bar owners. In the motion, lawyers for the city argue that it is being unfairly burdened with the responsibility of managing the consequences of extended alcohol sales.

The heart of the dispute lies in a city ordinance that regulates the sale of alcohol after midnight in the downtown entertainment area. While Florida law generally prohibits alcohol sales between midnight and 7 a.m., municipalities can enact ordinances to extend those hours.

