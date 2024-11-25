Florida’s Surgeon General recommends against adding fluoride to drinking water

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s Surgeon General is recommending against adding fluoride to community water systems.

The recommendation came as part of a warning posted on the Florida Health Department’s website.

Surgeon Joseph Ladapo cited concerns, including a potential “Neuro-psychiatric” risk from fluoride exposure.

The recommendation conflicts with advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Dental Association.

Dental experts say fluoride reduces dental decay by strengthening tooth enamel.

