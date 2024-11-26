VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida firefighters are sending a reminder to avoid fire dangers during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Volusia County Fire Rescue held a live-fire demonstration on Monday to show the dangers of improperly deep-frying a turkey.

Photos: Central Florida firefighters spotlight dangers of improper turkey frying

0 of 10 Central Florida firefighters spotlight dangers of improper turkey frying Central Florida firefighters spotlight dangers of improper turkey frying Central Florida firefighters spotlight dangers of improper turkey frying Central Florida firefighters spotlight dangers of improper turkey frying Central Florida firefighters spotlight dangers of improper turkey frying Central Florida firefighters spotlight dangers of improper turkey frying Central Florida firefighters spotlight dangers of improper turkey frying Central Florida firefighters spotlight dangers of improper turkey frying Central Florida firefighters spotlight dangers of improper turkey frying

The biggest reminder when frying a turkey is that it cannot be frozen.

Read: Do not wash your turkey and other Thanksgiving tips to keep your food safe

“Don’t wait till that last minute to get your pot ready, a couple of days before, making sure everything is working right,” said Chief Joe King with Volusia County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said to never leave your turkey unattended, never fry it indoors, and keep it about 10-feet from your house.

Read: Thanksgiving travel: You won’t be alone on the highway or in the air this year

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group