Search underway after 13-year-old girl reported missing in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are out searching Thursday morning after a 13-year-old girl was reported missing in Sumter County.

Deputies said Addisyn Brown was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of CR-645 near Nobleton.

She is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and amber eyes.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing Pajama pants and a dark-colored shirt, but it’s unknown if she is still dressed the same way.

Investigators said she may have a black and white backpack and a flowered bag.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said it has K9s tracking for her on the ground, along with a helicopter and drones searching from the air.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 352-793-2621.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group