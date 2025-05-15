LAKELAND, Fla. — An investigation is underway after two people were hurt in a suspicious house fire.

Polk County firefighters responded to a fire early Thursday morning on Dawn Heights Drive in Lakeland.

First responders said several people were inside the home when it caught fire.

Photos: Arson suspected after two hurt in Lakeland house fire

0 of 9 Arson suspected after two hurt in Lakeland house fire Arson suspected after two hurt in Lakeland house fire Arson suspected after two hurt in Lakeland house fire Arson suspected after two hurt in Lakeland house fire Arson suspected after two hurt in Lakeland house fire Arson suspected after two hurt in Lakeland house fire Arson suspected after two hurt in Lakeland house fire Arson suspected after two hurt in Lakeland house fire

The home was about halfway engulfed with flames, and the fire had spread to a vehicle in the driveway as crews arrived.

Two people inside the home were hurt in the fire, officials said.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.

Officials said the suspected cause of the fire is arson.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group