The case of the missing geese in Ivanhoe Village

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two geese that live on the north edge of Lake Ivanhoe near the boat ramp are missing and people who live and work nearby are wondering who might have taken them.
The geese staked out their spot in the park six years ago and so far no one will admit to taking them.
“Everybody loved them. Everybody knows who they are. Even on the Nextdoor app, everybody’s really upset they are missing,” said Sarah Castor, who works nearby.
Castor has been trying to solve the mystery of the missing geese by process of elimination.
“You know, some people are just really difficult,” she said.
She can’t imagine who would call in a complaint about the geese.
“They’re always right along the lake right there,” said Allison Edwards, who works at Mesa 21, a nearby restaurant. “We have guests feed them all the time. They’ll throw chips out.”
She said people who dine on the patio of the restaurant want the geese back.
The rumor around Ivanhoe Village is that animal control snatched up the geese.
But the city of Orlando, Orange County, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission all said they had nothing to do with the geese’s disappearance.
