The most dangerous intersections in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - They are the worst of the worst.
Using data from MetroPlan Orlando, Channel 9 has mapped out the most dangerous intersections in the area based on crash count, crash severity, fatal crashes, as well as crashes involving pedestrians and bicycles, from 2014-2018.
Related Headlines
“With each intersection, we want to look at the specifics of what is happening,” says MetroPlan Orlando engineer Mighk Wilson. “You want to look at the crashes that are happening so that you can use the right countermeasures, whether that is a change in design or enforcing the right behavior.”
While law enforcement agencies have worked in some trouble areas to try and change driver behavior, there are at least seven other intersections that are currently getting a traffic study, or construction to change driving patterns.
Those intersections include:
- Sand Lake Road at John Young Parkway - flyover bridge currently under construction
- Pine Hills and Silver Star - part of the Pine Hills Road Safety Improvements project
- John Young Parkway at Oak Ridge Road - part of the Oak Ridge Road Safety Improvements project
- Central Florida Parkway at John Young Parkway - traffic study currently underway
- Oak Ridge Road at Texas Avenue - part of the Oak Ridge Road Safety Improvements project
- John Young Parkway at Americana Boulevard at Conroy Road - current intersection improvement project
- Pine Hills Road at Indian Hills Road - signal warranted and design beginning
Click here to view an interactive map of the intersections.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}