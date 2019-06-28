The new texting while driving ban starts Monday; here's what drivers need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - Beginning Monday, a new Florida law will go into effect allowing law enforcement officers to stop and ticket drivers suspected of texting while driving.
As of Monday, texting, emailing and instant messaging while driving will be considered a primary traffic offense.
A first offense will be punishable by a $30 fine. A second offense within five years will cost drivers $60, and three points will be added to his or her license.
"The law only specifically addresses a person typing into an electronic device," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said. "Holding the phone, talking on the phone, using it as a GPS (device) -- that is still legal come Monday."
The ban does not apply to a driver whose vehicle is stationary, such as being stopped at a red light.
Reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman will break down the law and clarify what could happen to drivers who are stopped Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5.
Click here to read the law.
